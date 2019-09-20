Reviewing Ability Inc. (ABIL)’s and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)’s results

Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. 1 8.80 N/A -3.67 0.00 Knowles Corporation 18 2.16 N/A 0.52 39.06

Table 1 highlights Ability Inc. and Knowles Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ability Inc. and Knowles Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ability Inc.’s 0.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Knowles Corporation’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ability Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Knowles Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Knowles Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ability Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ability Inc. and Knowles Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Knowles Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Knowles Corporation has a consensus target price of $19, with potential downside of -5.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ability Inc. and Knowles Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 0%. 33.19% are Ability Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Knowles Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95% Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89%

For the past year Ability Inc. has -58.95% weaker performance while Knowles Corporation has 52.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ability Inc.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.