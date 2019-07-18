Reviewing Ability Inc. (ABIL)’s and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s results

Since Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. 2 12.98 N/A -3.67 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 27 2.04 N/A 1.61 15.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ability Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1% Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Ability Inc. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Juniper Networks Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

Ability Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Juniper Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Juniper Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ability Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ability Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 2 1 0 2.33

Meanwhile, Juniper Networks Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential downside is -7.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ability Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.2% and 93.7% respectively. About 33.19% of Ability Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Juniper Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -11.03% -26.28% -32.81% -57.14% -51.13% -32.1% Juniper Networks Inc. -3.6% -6.85% -3.82% -11.71% -3.89% -4.46%

For the past year Juniper Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Ability Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Juniper Networks Inc. beats Ability Inc.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.