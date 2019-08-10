Reviewing Ability Inc. (ABIL)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7% of Ability Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.19% of Ability Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ability Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.40% -52.10% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Ability Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ability Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 64.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ability Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Ability Inc. has -58.95% weaker performance while Ability Inc.’s rivals have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Ability Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Ability Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Ability Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ability Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.31 shows that Ability Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ability Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ability Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ability Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.