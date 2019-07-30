Reviewing Ability Inc. (ABIL)’s and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s results

Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. 2 11.48 N/A -3.67 0.00 Infinera Corporation 4 0.65 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ability Inc. and Infinera Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ability Inc. and Infinera Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1% Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ability Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.69 beta. Infinera Corporation’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ability Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Infinera Corporation which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Infinera Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ability Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ability Inc. and Infinera Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Infinera Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

On the other hand, Infinera Corporation’s potential upside is 73.33% and its consensus price target is $6.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ability Inc. and Infinera Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.2% and 80.6% respectively. 33.19% are Ability Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Infinera Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -11.03% -26.28% -32.81% -57.14% -51.13% -32.1% Infinera Corporation -27.6% -36.38% -32.49% -31.91% -67.71% -19.8%

For the past year Ability Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Infinera Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Infinera Corporation beats Ability Inc.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.