Reviewing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|26.23
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|92
|1.35
|N/A
|8.70
|11.55
Table 1 highlights Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 84.68% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-1.24%
|-5.3%
|0.42%
|12.33%
|-8.79%
|12.6%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|-0.23%
|1.01%
|19.16%
|9.66%
|-9.79%
|32.38%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
