Reviewing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

Since Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.45 N/A -1.62 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.56 N/A 3.77 12.35

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus target price of $48.2, with potential upside of 11.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 90.7% respectively. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.01%. Comparatively, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 12.6% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -1.19% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.