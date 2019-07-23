Reviewing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.27 N/A -1.62 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.76 N/A 3.77 12.35

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively the average target price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $47.5, which is potential 3.67% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.7% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.