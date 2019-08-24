Reviewing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s results

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 23.68 N/A -1.62 0.00 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.

Summary

Puyi Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.