Reviewing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

Both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|25.13
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 14.65% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.
Summary
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.
