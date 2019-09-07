Reviewing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

Both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 25.13 N/A -1.62 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 14.65% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.