Reviewing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s results

Both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|26.20
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|46
|6.17
|N/A
|2.88
|17.13
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.6%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s average price target is $46, while its potential downside is -8.42%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 71.9% respectively. About 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-1.24%
|-5.3%
|0.42%
|12.33%
|-8.79%
|12.6%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.1%
|-2.13%
|14.87%
|20.64%
|23.51%
|23.97%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
