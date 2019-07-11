Reviewing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s results

Both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.20 N/A -1.62 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 46 6.17 N/A 2.88 17.13

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s average price target is $46, while its potential downside is -8.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 71.9% respectively. About 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.