Reviewing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|17.80
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.20
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of FS KKR Capital Corp. is $6.5, which is potential 9.61% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.
