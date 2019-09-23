Reviewing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 17.80 N/A -1.62 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.20 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of FS KKR Capital Corp. is $6.5, which is potential 9.61% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.