Reviewing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.76 N/A -1.62 0.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 38.98 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 10.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.