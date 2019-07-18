Reviewing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)’s results

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.41 N/A -1.62 0.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.