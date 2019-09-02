Reviewing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s results

Both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.07 N/A -1.62 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.28 N/A 13.56 10.73

In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a consensus target price of $166, with potential upside of 28.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 86.9% respectively. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.01%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.