Reviewing Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF)’s and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 23.68 N/A -1.62 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 97 1.64 N/A -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $101.5, with potential upside of 35.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.