Reviewing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s results

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 22.22 N/A -0.24 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 101 1.35 N/A 7.82 15.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3%

Analyst Ratings

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $115 average target price and a 7.10% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.3% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 5.5% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.