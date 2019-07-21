Reviewing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)’s results

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.39 N/A -0.24 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.95% and 17.69%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.