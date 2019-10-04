Reviewing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

We are comparing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 29.73 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 44 3.76 859.32M 3.93 11.94

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1,954,777,070.06% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $46.33, which is potential 9.19% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has 15.16% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.