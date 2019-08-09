Reviewing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)’s results

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 20.08 N/A 0.18 29.73 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.77 N/A 0.07 40.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation. Rand Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Rand Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Rand Capital Corporation

Summary

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Rand Capital Corporation.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.