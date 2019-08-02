Reviewing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

We are comparing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|20.85
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.95% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
