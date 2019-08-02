Reviewing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

We are comparing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 20.85 N/A 0.18 29.73 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.95% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.