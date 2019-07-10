Reviewing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s results

Both Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|21.78
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.52
|N/A
|1.12
|12.54
Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively New Mountain Finance Corporation has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 10.05%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.95% and 42.3%. Comparatively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-0.38%
|-2.77%
|0%
|-1.13%
|-14.47%
|10.74%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.99%
|2.49%
|2.12%
|2.19%
|2.87%
|11.21%
For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. was less bullish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
