Reviewing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s results

Both Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.78 N/A -0.24 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.52 N/A 1.12 12.54

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively New Mountain Finance Corporation has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 10.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.95% and 42.3%. Comparatively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. was less bullish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.