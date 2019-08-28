Reviewing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|19.42
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
