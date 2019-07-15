Reviewing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s results

This is a contrast between Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.08 N/A -0.24 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.09 N/A 1.87 8.65

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Fidus Investment Corporation has a consensus target price of $17.67, with potential upside of 8.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.