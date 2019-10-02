Reviewing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV)’s results

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 29.73 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.