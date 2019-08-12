Reviewing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.98 N/A 0.18 29.73 Cohen & Steers Inc. 47 6.38 N/A 2.52 20.79

Demonstrates Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cohen & Steers Inc. is $36, which is potential -31.31% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 8.6% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.