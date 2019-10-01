Reviewing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s results

This is a contrast between Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 29.73 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 1.73 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.95% and 30.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.