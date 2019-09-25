Reviewing Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF)’s and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.92 N/A 0.18 29.73 B. Riley Financial Inc. 20 1.50 N/A 0.71 26.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. B. Riley Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than B. Riley Financial Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.