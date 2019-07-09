Reviewing Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)’s and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s results

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) are two firms in the Apparel Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 22 0.31 N/A 0.95 27.26 Urban Outfitters Inc. 29 0.58 N/A 2.73 9.72

Table 1 highlights Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Urban Outfitters Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Urban Outfitters Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Urban Outfitters Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Urban Outfitters Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 0.00% 6.4% 3.3% Urban Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 13.9%

Volatility and Risk

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s 0.56 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Analyst Recommendations

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Urban Outfitters Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 3 5 1 2.11 Urban Outfitters Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

The upside potential is 43.68% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. with consensus price target of $24.44. Urban Outfitters Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 53.45% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Urban Outfitters Inc. is looking more favorable than Abercrombie & Fitch Co., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.1% of Urban Outfitters Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.8% of Urban Outfitters Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abercrombie & Fitch Co. -11.26% -3.64% 20.78% 37.29% 2.41% 29.28% Urban Outfitters Inc. -6.46% -15.89% -13.93% -34.45% -34.77% -20.15%

For the past year Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had bullish trend while Urban Outfitters Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Urban Outfitters Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand. It also offers a collection of heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations under the Bhldn brand; and lifestyle home and garden products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories under the Terrain brand, as well as operates food and beverage restaurant services. In addition, the company operates Free People retail stores that provide merchandise mix of casual womenÂ’s apparel, intimates, shoes, accessories, activewear, beauty and wellness products, home products, and gifts for women aged 25 to 30. It serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs, and customer contact centers. As of August 15, 2017, the company operated 245 Urban Outfitters stores; 225 Anthropologie Group stores comprising Anthropologie, Bhldn, and Terrain brands in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as 130 Free People stores in the United States and Canada; and 12 food and beverage restaurants. It also engages in the wholesale business under the Free People brand that designs, develops, and markets young womenÂ’s contemporary casual apparel and shoes to approximately 1,900 specialty stores and select department stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.