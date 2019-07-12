Reviewing Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)’s and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Apparel Stores industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 22 0.33 N/A 0.95 27.26 Tilly’s Inc. 11 0.40 N/A 0.84 13.52

Table 1 demonstrates Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Tilly’s Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tilly’s Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Tilly’s Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 0.00% 6.4% 3.3% Tilly’s Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 8.7%

Risk and Volatility

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tilly’s Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Tilly’s Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tilly’s Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Tilly’s Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 2 5 1 2.13 Tilly’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 35.48% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. with average price target of $24.44. Competitively the average price target of Tilly’s Inc. is $14, which is potential 70.94% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Tilly’s Inc. appears more favorable than Abercrombie & Fitch Co., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Tilly’s Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abercrombie & Fitch Co. -11.26% -3.64% 20.78% 37.29% 2.41% 29.28% Tilly’s Inc. -3.33% 1.98% -4.47% -29% 10.39% 13.03%

For the past year Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has stronger performance than Tilly’s Inc.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Tilly’s Inc.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories. It operates approximately 222 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. TillyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.