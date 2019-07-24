Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s results

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 70.74 N/A -1.19 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24.17, and a 580.85% upside potential. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average target price and a 59.43% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 34.1% respectively. About 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.