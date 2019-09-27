Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s results

Both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 25.42M -1.36 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 2 -0.03 74.06M -2.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 1,002,247,368.21% 0% 0% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3,354,622,457.76% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility & Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.33 beta is the reason why it is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12.33 is Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 401.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 18%. Insiders held 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.