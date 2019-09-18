Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

Both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 5 70.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.59 N/A -4.06 0.00

Demonstrates Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.84 beta indicates that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The consensus price target of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $17.17, with potential upside of 452.09%. On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 115.32% and its consensus price target is $1.83. The results provided earlier shows that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.