Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

Since Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 25.42M -1.36 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 20.27M -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 996,159,573.63% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 3,225,139,220.37% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility & Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $12.33, and a 448.00% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.