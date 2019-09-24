Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

We are comparing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 5 61.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1214.77 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility & Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$12.33 is Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 354.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 6%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.