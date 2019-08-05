Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s results

Since Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 50.63 N/A -1.36 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.50 N/A -3.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility and Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. MacroGenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

$24.17 is Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 890.57%. On the other hand, MacroGenics Inc.’s potential upside is 116.90% and its average price target is $29. The results provided earlier shows that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has -63.73% weaker performance while MacroGenics Inc. has 13.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.