Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 25.42M -1.36 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 0.00 5.17M -0.35 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 1,000,236,090.34% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 92,652,329.75% -8% -5.6%

Volatility & Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. ImmuCell Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 401.22% for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $12.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, ImmuCell Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.