Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 63.37 N/A -1.19 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 17.03 N/A -17.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $24.17, with potential upside of 660.06%. Competitively HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 202.57%. Based on the data given earlier, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.