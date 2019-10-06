Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 25.42M -1.36 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 996,159,573.63% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. In other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 448.00% upside potential and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.