Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 39.65 N/A -1.36 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 874.74% and an $17.17 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.