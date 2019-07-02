Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

Both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 95.06 N/A -1.19 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.04 N/A 2.73 24.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.9 beta means Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 90.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and has 27.1 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24.17, and a 406.71% upside potential. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average price target is $85, while its potential upside is 39.69%. Based on the data shown earlier, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares and 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.