Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s results

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 40.29 N/A -1.36 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 21.12 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk & Volatility

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Athersys Inc. has beta of 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Athersys Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,014.94% at a $17.17 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Athersys Inc. is $8.33, which is potential 526.32% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Athersys Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 19.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Athersys Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has weaker performance than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Athersys Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.