Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 91.87 N/A -1.19 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 101 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.9 and its 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Ascendis Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

The upside potential is 424.30% for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $24.17. Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average price target of $158, with potential upside of 36.18%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 85% respectively. About 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 5 of the 8 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.