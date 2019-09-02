Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 40.29 N/A -1.36 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.43 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Table 2 has Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

A 1.84 beta means Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s beta is 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1,014.94% upside potential and an average price target of $17.17.

Roughly 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

On 5 of the 8 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.