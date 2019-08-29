Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 40.18 N/A -1.36 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.75 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.39 beta and it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$17.17 is Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 861.90%. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 279.60% and its consensus target price is $16. Based on the results delivered earlier, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 72.4%. Insiders held 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.