Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 49.52 N/A -1.36 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 65.24 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.17, while its potential upside is 680.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.4% and 23.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.