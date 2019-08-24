Reviewing AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)’s and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s results

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) are two firms in the Drug Manufacturers – Major that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie Inc. 76 2.99 N/A 3.54 18.84 Eli Lilly and Company 118 4.27 N/A 2.71 40.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AbbVie Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company. Eli Lilly and Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than AbbVie Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. AbbVie Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Eli Lilly and Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie Inc. 0.00% -100.3% 9.3% Eli Lilly and Company 0.00% 67.7% 14.8%

Volatility and Risk

AbbVie Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Eli Lilly and Company has a 0.18 beta which is 82.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

AbbVie Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Eli Lilly and Company’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Eli Lilly and Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AbbVie Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AbbVie Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Eli Lilly and Company 0 3 5 2.63

AbbVie Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.78% and an $81 consensus target price. On the other hand, Eli Lilly and Company’s potential upside is 21.57% and its consensus target price is $133.13. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AbbVie Inc. seems more appealing than Eli Lilly and Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71% of AbbVie Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.7% of Eli Lilly and Company are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of AbbVie Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Eli Lilly and Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AbbVie Inc. -1.25% -9.24% -15.55% -15.73% -27.15% -27.74% Eli Lilly and Company 0.4% -3.36% -7.81% -6.83% 11.15% -5.85%

For the past year AbbVie Inc. was more bearish than Eli Lilly and Company.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats on 10 of the 12 factors AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus(HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron, a product for the palliative treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as for the treatment of patients with anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product for human use; and ZINBRYTA, a subcutaneous treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from its distribution centers and public warehouses. AbbVie Inc. has collaboration agreements with C2N Diagnostics; Calico Life Sciences LLC; Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; M2Gen; and Principia Biopharma Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. The company offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency. It also provides neuroscience products for the treatment of depressive disorders, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorders, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; schizophrenia; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorders; depressive, obsessive-compulsive, bulimia nervosa, and panic disorders; and positron emission tomography imaging of beta-amyloid neurotic plaques in adult brains. In addition, the company offers products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and cardiovascular products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and migraine headaches. Further, it provides animal health products, such as cattle feed additives; protein supplements for cows; leanness and performance enhancers for swine and cattle; antibiotics to treat respiratory and other diseases in cattle, swine, and poultry; anticoccidial agents for poultry; and chewable tablets that kill fleas and prevent flea infestations, and heartworm diseases, as well as controls intestinal parasite infections. Additionally, the company offers vaccinev to prevent Lyme disease, bronchial infections, rabies, and various infectious diseases in dogs, cats, and horses. It has collaboration agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, William Sansum Diabetes Center, Purdue University, and Nektar Therapeutics. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.