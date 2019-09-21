Reviewing Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)’s results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 81 4.75 N/A 1.64 52.98 Wright Medical Group N.V. 28 2.96 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Abbott Laboratories and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Abbott Laboratories’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. In other hand, Wright Medical Group N.V. has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abbott Laboratories are 1.6 and 1.1. Competitively, Wright Medical Group N.V. has 0.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Abbott Laboratories’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Abbott Laboratories and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 3 2.60

Abbott Laboratories has a consensus target price of $92.75, and a 10.97% upside potential. On the other hand, Wright Medical Group N.V.’s potential upside is 39.22% and its consensus target price is $29. Based on the data given earlier, Wright Medical Group N.V. is looking more favorable than Abbott Laboratories, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Abbott Laboratories and Wright Medical Group N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories’s shares. Comparatively, Wright Medical Group N.V. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42% Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories’s stock price has bigger growth than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats on 9 of the 10 factors Wright Medical Group N.V.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.