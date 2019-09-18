Reviewing Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s results

This is a contrast between Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 81 4.78 N/A 1.64 52.98 TransMedics Group Inc. 25 28.68 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Abbott Laboratories and TransMedics Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4% TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abbott Laboratories. Its rival TransMedics Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. TransMedics Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Abbott Laboratories and TransMedics Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00 TransMedics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abbott Laboratories has an average target price of $92.75, and a 10.92% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Abbott Laboratories shares and 44.4% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares. Abbott Laboratories’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of TransMedics Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42% TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories’s stock price has bigger growth than TransMedics Group Inc.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats TransMedics Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.