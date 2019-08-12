Reviewing Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s results

This is a contrast between Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 79 4.83 N/A 1.64 52.98 LivaNova PLC 81 3.53 N/A -4.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Abbott Laboratories and LivaNova PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4% LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4%

Risk & Volatility

Abbott Laboratories’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. LivaNova PLC on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abbott Laboratories. Its rival LivaNova PLC’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. Abbott Laboratories has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LivaNova PLC.

Analyst Ratings

Abbott Laboratories and LivaNova PLC Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 5 3.00 LivaNova PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Abbott Laboratories has a 6.67% upside potential and an average target price of $90.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Abbott Laboratories shares and 96.1% of LivaNova PLC shares. About 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, LivaNova PLC has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42% LivaNova PLC 3.67% 6.63% 12.4% -12.86% -30.13% -15.76%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories has 20.42% stronger performance while LivaNova PLC has -15.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats on 8 of the 9 factors LivaNova PLC.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.