Reviewing Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 82 4.73 N/A 1.64 52.98 Intersect ENT Inc. 24 4.92 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Risk and Volatility

Abbott Laboratories is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.11. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Abbott Laboratories are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Intersect ENT Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Intersect ENT Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Abbott Laboratories and Intersect ENT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Abbott Laboratories’s consensus price target is $92.75, while its potential upside is 12.06%. Intersect ENT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.33 consensus price target and a 52.11% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Intersect ENT Inc. looks more robust than Abbott Laboratories as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Abbott Laboratories shares and 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42% Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories had bullish trend while Intersect ENT Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Abbott Laboratories beats Intersect ENT Inc.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.